Local News Hour | March 25, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:05)
Park City School District prioritizes student safety with gun detection software (04:21)
US Ski & Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt with a season recap (07:24)
Kimball Art Center board members Mary Bourke and Heather Peteroy along with Executive Director Aldy Milliken have details on the opening of the new exhibit and the upcoming Art Soiree. (24:31)
Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update (37:34)