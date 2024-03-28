Local News Hour | March 28, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (4:05)
- Canyons Village garage secures planning commission recommendation (6:54)
- Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting. (10:00)
- Deer Valley CEO Todd Bennett and Vice President of Resort Planning Hannah Tyler recap the changes made to the Snow Park plans and what's next. (25:36)
- Park City Gallery Association members Megan McIntire and Katerina Cicalese with Summit Gallery talk about this month's gallery stroll on Friday night. (40:25)
- Local authors publish book offering new perspective on leadership (47:46)
- Park City MARC tennis bubble closes for the season (49:35)