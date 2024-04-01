© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 1, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 1, 2024 at 12:16 PM MDT
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:33)

UDOT: Need for Heber bypass is clear, timeline is not(04:55)

PCPD Officer Terry Knechtel has details on how to join this year's Citizens Police Academy. (08:57)

Better Boundaries Executive Director Katie Wright has an update on the gerrymandering lawsuit and the work at the state legislature this session. (21:21)

Holy Cross Ministries Health Outreach Manager Carlos Flores and Executive Director Emmie Gardner discuss the needs and hurdles that immigrants are facing and how their lives could change after this year's presidential election. (34:18)

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
