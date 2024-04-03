Local News Hour | April 3, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:53)
- Rewriting consent law gains momentum in Utah's legal community (5:22)
- Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county (9:22)
- Delegates cast votes in Wasatch County GOP convention (23:51)
- Summit County Republican nominating convention draws crowd of about 200 (24:51)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (25:38)
- Executive Director Summit Community Gardens/EATS Helen Nadel and Gardens Director Melissa Soltesz have a look ahead at this year’s growing season (42:45)