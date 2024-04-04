Local News Hour | April 4, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:38)
- Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting (6:43)
- Park City Sailing Junior Program Director and Head Coach Christian Koules discusses the teams recent trip to Florida and upcoming regattas (23:58)
- Public arts board delays vote on roundabout structures to reconsider project height (33:39)
- Co-founder and President of Operation Smile Kathy Magee has details about this weekend's 12th annual Ski and Smile Challenge (35:47)
- No one injured after loud explosion at Lee’s Marketplace in Heber (48:34)
- Park City athletes stack Red Bull Cascade podium (49:19)
- Utah Symphony at Deer Valley announces festival lineup (49:56)