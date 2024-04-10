Local News Hour | April 10, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:56)
- Heber Valley temple lawsuit decisions postponed to May (4:55)
- Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on law enforcement issues (7:57)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (26:12)
- Construction on I-80 in Parleys Canyon begins Friday (42:14)
- Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner has a look ahead at the events happening in the valley (43:20)