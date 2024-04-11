Local News Hour | April 11, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:57)
- Olympic officials see Utah’s vision to ‘elevate’ the 2034 Olympic Games (4:35)
- Hope Alliance Executive Director Diane Bernhardt discusses a study connecting access to eye care to increased income. (9:20)
- Treasure Mountain Jr. High Principal Caleb Fine addresses harassment incidents and concerns in Park City schools (19:41)
- Executive Director of the Summit County Clubhouse Jen O'Brien has an update on membership and plans for the Rotary Club grant. (35:37)