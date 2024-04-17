Local News Hour | April 17, 2024
- Park City principal shares harassment policies and procedures after antisemitic incident (3:29)
- Kamas resident and president of the Lung Cancer Foundation of America Kim Norris has details about the new drug approved by the FDA and clinical trials to help boost a fundraising campaign (6:39)
- Co-founder of Park City Song Summit Ben Anderson reveals the line up for 2024 (21:21)
- Emcee of The Follies Tom Clyde and Director Mark Conklin have a preview of this year's Follies (35:19)
- Parkites asked to reflect on their state of wellbeing (48:37)
- Free access to National Parks this weekend (49:46)