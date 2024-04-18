Local News Hour | April 18, 2024
Midway leaders say they want to solve wastewater treatment problems, not just mask stench (02:59)
Sundance to explore leaving Park City after 2026 festival (04:34)
Report: 2022/23 ski season resulted in record spending (06:28)
Majority of car crashes happen on 10% of Summit County roads (08:03)
Wasatch High School entrepreneurs awarded $40,000 at Invest Nest (10:47)
Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher discusses the process for new PC MARC pools and a City Park community center. (13:22)
Emergency officials ‘optimistic’ about Summit County flood forecast (28:21)
Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Anthony with a look ahead at this year's trail building and maintenance plans. (30:05)
Park City Follies returns with 'menacing dogs' on the Silver Lake Express(47:25)