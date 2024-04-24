Local News Hour | April 24, 2024
- Park City School District to adopt new literacy program for K-3 students (3:57)
- Park City Ski & Snowboard Ski Jumping/Nordic Combined and Skimo Program Director Adam Loomis recounts his win in the 100 km Gorge Waterfalls running race (6:04)
- Park City Institute adds more shows to its summer lineup (17:35)
- Kaibrienne reaches 'American Idol' top 10, will sing again Sunday (18:24)
- Deer Valley expansion lift up for final approval (19:35)
- Wasatch County residents invited to road safety open house (21:14)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (22:34)
- Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming screenings (42:04)
- Annual PCHS bike swap returns, proceeds support mountain bike team (49:08)