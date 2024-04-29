Local News Hour | April 29, 2024
Thousands of pounds of toxic waste saved from landfills on free hazardous waste collection day (03:25)
Park City Winter Sports School Head of School Tess Miner-Farra has details about the opening of the school last week. (06:10)
UDOT resumes I-80 restriping this summer, plans new wildlife crossings (19:23)
Families invited to annual Día de los Niños event in Heber(20:59)
Utah Republicans, Democrats conventions set the tone for June primary, November general election (21:36)
Heber Valley strategizes how to welcome international tourists(24:25)
Timpanogos Valley Theatre opened "The Nerd," a comedy by Larry Shue. Director has details on the show. (26:25)
Musician Josh Kelley and Actor Scott Wolf are joined by board members with Friends of Summit County Search and Rescue Michelle Eastman and Bret Mickelson who have details on the upcoming fundraiser. (36:45)