Local News Hour | May 3, 2024
- Judge allows LDS Church to join Heber Valley temple lawsuit (4:15)
- ‘Once in a generation opportunity’: local land trust blows by federal funding goal (6:17)
- Hideout town councilmembers Chris Baier and Jonathan Gunn with Wasatch Fire Chief Eric Hales on Hideout station fundraiser Saturday. (7:35)
- Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian has a recap of last night's meeting(22:01)
- Soldier Hollow General Manager Luke Bodensteiner discusses the upcoming Pan-American Mountain Bike race. (36:02)
- Slamdance CEO: Financial, accessibility concerns behind LA move (43:31)
- Wasatch High School’s upcoming plant sale blooms with student-led success (46:35)
- Swaner EcoCenter welcomes baby sandhill crane (47:50)
- Park City spring open house to highlight construction, other projects (48:19)