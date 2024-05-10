Local News Hour | May 10, 2024
- South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting.(3:39)
- Planning commission approves PC MARC pool renovation plans (14:19)
- Summit County to begin projects to improve US 40 corridor traffic (16:19)
- Park City lacrosse takes down undefeated Brighton with goalie’s ‘surreal’ OT score (18:15)
- William Perry, co-founder of This Must Be the Place, talks about educating music festival goers about the dangers of Fentanyl. (20:37)
- Baseball and sports Agent Tommy Tanzer discusses the chances of Utah getting a baseball team. (36:35)