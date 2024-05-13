Local News Hour | May 13, 2024
Summit County advocacy group repeats call for more information after Skullcandy purchase (03:08)
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has an update on ticks and measles. (06:03)
Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance members Ed Ruttan and Brandi Revoy have details on two upcoming programs on how to find mental health services. (22:56)
Wasatch County planners approve private recreation center in Jordanelle Basin (33:07)
Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley, and Running With Ed committee members Allison Zarkos and Emily Huser have a final update before this weekend's major fundraiser. (34:30)
Ideal Playhouse celebrates grand reopening on Heber’s Main Street (43:30)
Free Alzheimer's education conference set for May 15 (45:09)
Utah’s most endangered sites include two Park City locations (47:28)
Developer requests code exceptions to build golf lodge above Jordanelle Reservoir (48:30)