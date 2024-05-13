© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 13, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 13, 2024 at 3:07 PM MDT
Summit County advocacy group repeats call for more information after Skullcandy purchase (03:08)

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has an update on ticks and measles. (06:03)

Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance members Ed Ruttan and Brandi Revoy have details on two upcoming programs on how to find mental health services. (22:56)

Wasatch County planners approve private recreation center in Jordanelle Basin (33:07)

Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley, and Running With Ed committee members Allison Zarkos and Emily Huser have a final update before this weekend's major fundraiser. (34:30)

Ideal Playhouse celebrates grand reopening on Heber’s Main Street (43:30)

Free Alzheimer's education conference set for May 15 (45:09)

Utah’s most endangered sites include two Park City locations (47:28)

Developer requests code exceptions to build golf lodge above Jordanelle Reservoir (48:30)

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher