Local News Hour | May 17, 2024
- Park City records highest sales tax revenue in history in February 2024 (3:28)
- Park City High School displays dangers of drunk driving ahead of graduation (5:27)
- Summit County evaluating options for developing 17-acre property in Jeremy Ranch (6:30)
- Brian Richards and Ryan Walsh with Mountain Town Music talk about Vibe Tribe and summer concerts. (8:30)
- Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of Thursday's meeting. (20:14)
- Park Silly Sunday Market calls for volunteers (34:27)
- PCHS National Honor Society board member Chase Noteware talks about the Memorial Day 5k. (34:54)
- We say farewell to KPCW President and General Manger Renai Bodley. (40:02)