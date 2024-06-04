Local News Hour | June 4, 2024
- New court documents detail more about group behind Browns Canyon party after shooting. (3:15)
- Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting. (5:46)
- Leadership Class 30 participants Gretchen Milliken and Chantal Guadarrama are joined by retiring Leadership founder Myles Rademan to discuss this year's city tour and class project. (20:38)
- Director of Utah Open Lands Wendy Fisher, Community Engagement Director Alli Eroh and Miss Wasatch County candidate Alexa Hewlett discuss open space issues/the Northfields protection initiative. (38:32)