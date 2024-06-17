© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 17, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 17, 2024 at 1:38 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Park City’s Latino Arts Festival celebrates Latin American cultures (03:49)

Peter Tomai, a consultant with Specific Performance, Inc., discusses plans for the redevelopment of the Yarrow Hotel and preview of Tuesday's open house (08:05)

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs (22:51)

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones introduces the new executive director of the North Summit Recreation District Jaycie Diston (32:51)

Snyderville Basin cemetery proposed beside road to UOP (44:45)

Utah DWR recommends no change to controversial unlimited, year-round cougar hunting law (46:48)

Namesake of Dolly’s Bookstore leaves lasting legacy (49:03)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher