Local News Hour | June 17, 2024
Park City’s Latino Arts Festival celebrates Latin American cultures (03:49)
Peter Tomai, a consultant with Specific Performance, Inc., discusses plans for the redevelopment of the Yarrow Hotel and preview of Tuesday's open house (08:05)
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs (22:51)
Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones introduces the new executive director of the North Summit Recreation District Jaycie Diston (32:51)
Snyderville Basin cemetery proposed beside road to UOP (44:45)
Utah DWR recommends no change to controversial unlimited, year-round cougar hunting law (46:48)