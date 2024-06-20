Local News Hour | June 20, 2024
- Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation (2:59)
- New Park City School District sports complex could mean tax increase (6:43)
- Crandall Capital CEO Gary Crandall has an update on the new Studio Crossing affordable housing development at Quinn’s Junction (9:38)
- Park City School District Business Administrator Randy Upton and Park City Board of Education President Andrew Caplan discuss next year’s school budget which calls for another tax increase and plans to possibly bond for new athletic facilities (22:43)
- Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang previews upcoming film screenings (40:49)
- Number of human-caused fires highest in two years (48:42)
- Utah Hockey Club’s new president has a background in hockey and pro golf (49:28)