Local News Hour | June 21, 2024
- Heber looks to secure part of $3B Utah allocated for affordable housing (2:54)
- Musician Sonya Richins discusses the Wild Heart Sanctuary Benefit Concert on June 26th (6:39)
- Local water district hopes 'do not flush' legislation doesn’t go down the drain (20:34)
- Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of Thursday's city council meeting (22:20)
- Park City Transit ridership declined this past winter (34:44)
- Park City School District’s first steps to remediate findings of harassment investigation OK’d by federal monitors (36:53)
- Utah Highway Patrol Lieutenant Cameron Roden on new road rage enhancement law in Utah (40:40)
- Park City's Main Street to close for Savor the Summit, Park Silly (49:43)