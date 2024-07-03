Local News Hour | July 3, 2024
- Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation (2:35)
- Petition seeks to delay renewal of Park City School District superintendent’s contract until 2025 (5:32)
- Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county (7:12)
- Leadership Park City President Betsy Wallace, Events Manager Michael Fischer, and Jana Quilter have details on next week's alumni picnic and other events (23:33)
- Summit Community Gardens and EATS Executive Director Helen Nadel has an update on upcoming events (38:00)
- More bus stops? Light rail? Park City explores transit solutions for SR 248 (49:00)