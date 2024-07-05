Local News Hour | July 5, 2024
- Wildlife advocates protest over lack of action on state Route 224 (2:34)
- Wasatch County awards $285k for trails, arts and parks projects (5:58)
- Canyons parking garage to be built in one phase, not two, planners say (7:34)
- Howard Sorenson, co-founder of the South Summit Trails Foundation, has an update on the Weber Pathway trail. (9:03)
- Women’s Giving Fund members to select $75k grant recipient (21:29)
- National Weather Service meteorologist Christine Kruse looks at summer trends and what may lie ahead. (23:56)
- Heber leaders modify water and sewer line replacement project due to nearly $11M budget shortfall (35:04)
- Construction to impact Park City portion of Rail Trail (37:21)
- Jeffrey Howrey, co-founder of local rock band Dr. Bob, talks about the band's legacy and an upcoming show. (38:02)