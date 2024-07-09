Local News Hour | July 9, 2024
- Forest Service: Uintas prescribed burn proceeding as planned, wildland firefighters monitoring (02:32)
- Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (05:48)
- DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Lieutenant Bruce Johnson discusses the thousands of boat inspections made over the 4th of July holiday weekend(22:41)
- People's Health Clinic Assistant Medical Director Rachelle Flinn and Diabetes Program Director MaeLin Sorensen discuss their long-standing connection to the organization (35:05)
- Utah Olympic Bid Committee to host overnight, live watch party for 2034 Games decision (47:08)