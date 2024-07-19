Local News Hour | July 19, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published July 19, 2024 at 12:10 PM MDT Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Aspen tree study shines light on possible causes for their premature deaths.Park City Planning Dir. Rebecca Ward and Planning Commissioner Bill Johnson to talk about Bonanza Park Small Area Plan. Summit County Animal Control Field Supervisor Chad Kiehl and Officer Lourinda Chilson discuss code enforcement and the services Animal Control provides.