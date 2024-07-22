Local News Hour | July 22, 2024 By Parker Malatesta Published July 22, 2024 at 11:27 AM MDT Listen • 52:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Egyptian Theatre not on venue list for 2025 Sundance Film Festival. (03:16)Global tech outage delays travelers at Salt Lake City International Airport. (05:21)Bryan Stephens with the Summit Mosquito Abatement District tells us what's buzzing around. (08:10)Parkites share favorite memories of Tina Lewis at celebration of life. (16:58)Park City Extreme Cup soccer tournament expected to bring large crowds to Wasatch Back. (19:25)Gov. Cox outlines Olympic priorities if Utah awarded 2034 Games. (32:28)How to 'Celebrate 2034!' at the Utah Olympic Park. (33:57)Sundance offering first-ever early ticket sale for January festival. (42:51)Deepak Chopra, Midway leaders share holistic wellness focus at Ameyalli groundbreaking. (44:45)Camp Roger celebrates 75 years in the Uintas. (47:31)Park City teen joins youth delegation to represent Utah at French Festival 24 de Sport. (50:12)