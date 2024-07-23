Local News Hour | July 23, 2024 By Connor Thomas Published July 23, 2024 at 1:25 PM MDT Listen • 51:44 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Park City to celebrate 2034 Olympics announcement. (03:53)Wasatch County celebrates Pioneer Day with parade, fireworks. (05:28)Park City Opera shares details about four performances this week. (07:27) Utah delegation heads to Paris for 2034 Winter Games vote. (17:18)Former Park City Mayor recounts 2002 Winter Games experiences. (19:51)Prince home gets final approval from appeal panel, demolition begins. (34:19)Park City teen joins youth delegation to represent Utah at French Festival 24 de Sport. (36:27)Park City Sailing talks about opportunities found in their youth sailing programs.