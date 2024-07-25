Local News Hour | July 25 , 2024
- Coalville-area wildfire threatens structures, gas and power lines. (2:10)
- Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation. (4:49)
- Jennifer Bowman on Wasatch County Fair Days Demolition Derby and Rodeo. (7:17)
- Hundreds gather in SLC for overnight Olympic return announcement. (16:27)
- Wasatch County celebrates Pioneer Day with Wallsburg parade, Charleston fireworks. (19:03)
- Jenny Diersen discusses the Park City Extreme Cup Soccer Tournament and Kimball Arts Festival. (21:22)
- Park City Olympic enthusiasts, athletes celebrate return of Winter Games in 2034. (32:47)
- ‘Really expensive tickets’ planned for 2034 Olympics, but organizers will give Utahns some workarounds. (35:16)
- Sundance early-bird ticket sale now sold out (35:47)
- Soldier Hollow ready for Olympics to return to Wasatch Back (36:52)
- PC/SC Arts Council Marketing Manager Kendall Kelley talks about this month's gallery stroll on Friday night. (39:25)
- Bridge21’s new executive director makes progress on area’s first home for neurodiverse people (44:54)
- Officials ask Utahns to drive safely amid summer traffic fatality spike (47:46)
- Heber police chief’s son held without bail on rape charges (49:16)