Local News Hour | July 29, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published July 29, 2024 at 1:15 PM MDT Dikker Hill fire 100% contained as of Sunday evening. (04:26)Elevate your chair lift knowledge with the editor of ''Lift Blog.'' (06:09)Empowering survivors with Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff. (19:30)Park City Seniors President Liz Novack has an update on local senior issues. (34:57)Park City's Haley Batten wins silver in mountain biking at Paris Olympics (47:45)Firefighters stop spread of Browns Canyon fire (48:32)