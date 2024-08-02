Local News Hour | August 2, 2024 By Roger Goldman Published August 2, 2024 at 4:04 PM MDT Listen • 50:57 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Local former Olympian held without bail for violating protective order. (2:33)Man who tried to open plane doors mid-flight faces federal, Utah state charges. (3:33)Highland Estates landscapers appeal $164K Summit County fine. (4:53)Summit County Fair Manager Tyler Orgill and Fair Administrator Kate McChesney preview this year's Summit County Fair. (7:01)Wasatch County Senior Center members complete world’s largest jigsaw puzzle. (19:36)U.S. Paralympic fencer Garrett Schoonover is going to the Paris Summer Games. (22:31)Planned Parenthood CEO Kathryn Boyd discusses the recent Utah Supreme Court ruling on abortion. (36:11)