Local News Hour | August 5, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published August 5, 2024 at 1:16 PM MDT Listen • 49:37 Kimball Arts Festival fosters creativity in kids. (03:53)Summit County deputies talk school safety, wildfires, increase in search and rescue and 911 calls. (06:49)Heber City Council Member Aaron Cheatwood previews Tuesday's city council meeting. (24:20)Nonprofit National Parks Traveler shares the importance of covering news in our national parks. (37:53)