Local News Hour | August 14, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published August 14, 2024 at 12:38 PM MDT Listen • 48:14 Summit County investigates suspected voter fraud in primary election. (01:21)Park City Board of Realtors' second quarter stats show steady growth. (04:02)Park City School District Board to vote on superintendent contract renewal, propose property tax increase. (21:17 )Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (22:54)Heber Valley Chamber looks ahead at the events happening in the valley. (39:41)