Local News Hour | August 16, 2024 By Roger Goldman Published August 16, 2024 at 1:52 PM MDT Listen • 49:28 Parker Malatesta talks to author Zak Podmore about the fall of Lake Powell and the rise of Glenn Canyon. (04:21)Meet the artist bringing 71 Book of Mormon-themed sculptures to Heber. (23:40)Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of Thursday's meeting. (25:48)KPCW's Sarah Ervin talks about the Back Alley Bash and the Summer Pledge Drive. (42:21)