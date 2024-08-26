Local News Hour | August 26, 2024
- President of Root Words, Inc., and Park City resident, Charlotte O'Connell discusses the grant she received to start her new business — an app to help those learning a new vocabulary. (06:43)
- Youth Sports Alliance Programs Director Heather Sims and After School Programs Manager Megan Trayner have an update on after-school youth sports programs. (19:44)
- Park City School District expects to be finished with current construction projects by August 2025. (29:21)