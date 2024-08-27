Local News Hour | August 27, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published August 27, 2024 at 11:35 AM MDT Listen • 49:36 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Judge to rule whether Kouri Richins stands trial for murder. (03:52)Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (07:15)Ryan Dickey and Maren Mullen discuss future proposals for Main Street. (23:35)Utah Chapter of Alzheimer's Association detail their upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's. (40:08)