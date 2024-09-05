Local News Hour | September 5, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published September 5, 2024 at 12:26 PM MDT Listen • 49:43 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Latest trails report with Wasatch Trails Foundation. (2:11)UOP applies to build hotel around Olympic freestyle pool. (5:52)Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting. (7:54)RISE Boxing previews their Mountain Mettle Boxing and Charity Event. (22:42)Park City Ski & Snowboard discuss upcoming Casino Night and Moose on the Loose race. (35:37)Park City Council considers ranked choice voting, expedited Main Street water line repairs. (45:58)Heber electric company executive faces 20 illegal hunting charges. (48:42)