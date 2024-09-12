Local News Hour | September 12, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published September 12, 2024 at 12:04 PM MDT Listen • 50:04 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation. (3:11)First chain hotel coming to Kamas Valley, no building permit yet. (5:25)Preserve Midway President Lori Stone and member Katie Noble share details about this year's Volksmarch fundraiser. (7:34)Community honors Calvin Giles, last known World War II veteran in Heber Valley. (15:02)Man missing from upper Weber Canyon found on search's second day. (17:19)Sunrise Rotary Club Member Jim Whitney previews this year's Park City Shot Ski. (18:22)Utah Olympics official wants to bring sports exhibition concept to 2034 Games. (27:20)Park City photo club wins back-to-back ‘best in show’ at Utah State Fair contest. (29:14)Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang previews upcoming fall screenings. (31:42)Utah Avalanche Center to host benefit party. (44:33)Applications open for Summit County recreation grants. (45:10)Time is running out to complete Summit County’s ‘most important’ health survey. (45:49)Park City seeking local artists for new public art installations. (47:08)Park City Humanitarians to host 9/11 Day of Service. (48:45)