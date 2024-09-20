© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 20, 2024

By Roger Goldman
Published September 20, 2024 at 2:55 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

'Not Old as Dirt' 1970s reunion planned for Oct. 12 (03:13)

Park City’s Snow Creek plaza to add 12 Rivian EV fast chargers (06:14)

Orchestra Esperanza provides opportunities for local young musicians (07:30)

Midway residents express mixed feelings ahead of vote on open space bond (20:23)

Heber City Police to teach kids what it's like to be a police officer (23:14)

Summit County lays groundwork for property tax hike contingency if sales tax fails (35:52)

Nuzzles and Co. shares how it has saved over 27,000 animals(37:22)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman