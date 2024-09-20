Local News Hour | September 20, 2024
'Not Old as Dirt' 1970s reunion planned for Oct. 12 (03:13)
Park City’s Snow Creek plaza to add 12 Rivian EV fast chargers (06:14)
Orchestra Esperanza provides opportunities for local young musicians (07:30)
Midway residents express mixed feelings ahead of vote on open space bond (20:23)
Heber City Police to teach kids what it's like to be a police officer (23:14)
Summit County lays groundwork for property tax hike contingency if sales tax fails (35:52)
Nuzzles and Co. shares how it has saved over 27,000 animals(37:22)