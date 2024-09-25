Local News Hour | September 25, 2024 By Parker Malatesta Published September 25, 2024 at 2:22 PM MDT Listen • 49:43 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS For some Wasatch County riders, more accessible public transit can’t come soon enough. (4:23)Park City Learning Center all clear after building evacuated for gas leak. (7:42)"WE RIP" initiative provides affordable housing for seasonal workers. (8:36)Park City, Summit County emergency responders use training exercise to practice procedures. (18:57)Park City Police to educate community about drug trends. (21:00)KPCW, community partners host Summit County Council candidate forum. (21:21)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (22:28)Leisure Learning Program director details latest public classes available. (38:24)Timpanogos Valley Theatre celebrates 20 years of performances. (47:13)