Local News Hour | October 1, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published October 1, 2024 at 12:50 PM MDT Listen • 47:42 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Leadership Park City class launches Colectiva app to serve Latino community. (02:15)Bitner-Silver Creek connector road opens Friday. (03:36)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting. (04:52)Yellow Lake Fire now at 2,300 acres, difficult terrain slows firefighting efforts. (23:31)October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Peace House previews their "Be the Light" event. (25:03)Summit Land Conservancy talks Echo Canyon conservation easement and upcoming events. (37:26)