Local News Hour | October 14, 2024 By Lynn Ware Peek Published October 14, 2024 at 11:52 AM MDT Park City planning officials provide initial feedback on Snow Park Village proposal. (05:05)Summit County Health Department Deputy Director has a monthly update. (07:52)Last chance for Heber locals to comment on millions in water infrastructure bonds. (20:49)Park City author Karla Olson helps moms prepare before their children leave the nest. (22:15)Parkites who made Park City home in 1970s reconnect at reunion. (35:33)Early Childhood Alliance Director Kristen Schultz discusses their initiatives and upcoming fundraiser. (38:26)