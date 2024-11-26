Local News Hour | November 25, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center report (02:15)
Public comment shows strong opposition to Deer Valley public financing request (05:22)
Sara Sargent founder of Alpine Distilling on winning the 2024 Innovation Award (09:41)
Western Regional Coordinator and Technical Program Manager for USA Luge Jon Owen has details on the upcoming season and some impressive recent results. (22:49)
Park City Chamber Bureau's Senior Director of Partner Services Scott House and Director of Communications Dan Howard have an update on the Mountainkind card/ (36:38)
Park City maintains statewide ranking in 2024 Municipal Equality (48:35)