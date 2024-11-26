© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 25, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:27 PM MST
Local News Hour graphic
Utah Avalanche Center report (02:15)

Public comment shows strong opposition to Deer Valley public financing request (05:22)

Sara Sargent founder of Alpine Distilling on winning the 2024 Innovation Award (09:41)

Western Regional Coordinator and Technical Program Manager for USA Luge Jon Owen has details on the upcoming season and some impressive recent results. (22:49)

Park City Chamber Bureau's Senior Director of Partner Services Scott House and Director of Communications Dan Howard have an update on the Mountainkind card/ (36:38)

Park City maintains statewide ranking in 2024 Municipal Equality (48:35)

