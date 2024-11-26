Local News Hour | November 26, 2024
Snyderville Basin Cemetery District board member Pete Gillwald has details on the tax increase and location for new cemetery. (03:13)
Chamber's new Mountainkind card an effort to keep funds local (17:09)
Park City Community Foundation Climate Fund Manager Andy Hecht, Jaime Rincon from Slopeside Village, and Deirdra Walsh from PCMR announce a big partnership and update on the Zero Food Waste movement. (19:02)
Park City moving forward with new transportation programs (30:43)
Summit County Transportation Planner Carl Miller and Active Transportation Planner Senta Beyer take a look back at the success of the e-bike share program. (32:22)