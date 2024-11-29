Local News Hour | November 27, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:10)
- Wasatch County residents can give budget feedback in December (4:34)
- Swaner Preserve Director of Visitor Experience and Exhibits Hunter Klingensmith has details on the special exhibition ending this month and upcoming holiday art market. (6:16)
- Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey and Zion's Bank Public Finance Relations Manager Erik Daenitz discuss the Main Street Area Plan. (13:46)
- Montage Deer Valley hotel manager Sean Casserly has details on a number of upcoming holiday events open to the public. (31:47)
- Chris Lawing, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Pendry, previews upcoming holiday events open to the public. (40:00)