Local News Hour | July 24, 2025 By Parker Malatesta Published July 24, 2025 at 2:29 PM MDT KPCW Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation (2:34)What is open, closed in the Wasatch Back on Pioneer Day (5:12)Where can fireworks be set off in the Wasatch Back on Pioneer Day (5:57)Judge's ruling clears way for Heber Valley temple (6:52)Rocky Mountain Power spokespeople David Eskelsen and Jona Whitesides on recent outages in South Summit (9:53)Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward has a general plan update (25:47)PC/SC Arts Council Marketing and Community Relations Manager Kendall Kelley and Park City Gallery owner Maren Mullen talk about Plein Air in the Gardens and other upcoming events (38:51)