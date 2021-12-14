© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | December 13, 2021

Published December 14, 2021 at 2:40 PM MST
MM 12132021.png

Internet Cookies, Polytechnic Universities and Plastic Surgery’s “Zoom Boom,” all on this week’s Mountain Money.

Tony Passey, Founder, and CEO of FireToss will talk about the internet’s third-party cookies and let us know what Google’s ban on cookies in 2023 means to both marketers and consumers.

Dr. Michael Lacourse, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Dixie State University highlights their mission of being a polytechnic university and discusses how they prepare students to enter the workforce.

Dr. Daniel Ward of Ward MD Facial Plastic Surgery shares the factors of the current dramatic and unanticipated rise in cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

