Federal prosecutor and special counsel at the Department of Justice, Brendan Ballou, talks about his book "Plunder, Private Equity’s Plan to Pillage America."

Then, President of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship,

Dave Jenkins, discusses how taxpayer money is being used to plug and clean up orphaned oil wells in Utah.

Plus, Mountain Money talks with Kamas’ newest eating establishment, Vintage Restaurant Bar and Grill.