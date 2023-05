Economist/entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author and Parkite Paul Zane Pilzer shares his book "The New Roaring Twenties."

Then Keith Butcher, co-founder of ButcherJoseph & Company, explains employee stock ownership plans and what type of company is a natural fit for the ESOP structure.

Plus, Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Mountain West Award finalist Marti Wymer and Steven Wymer with Spoonful of Comfort.