Mountain Money | October 2, 2023

Mihaela Papa, PhD, Senior Fellow with the Rising Power Alliances Project at Tufts University discusses the BRICS alliance. BRICS formed in 2010, when of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa joined forces to join economic forces and stand in contrast to the Western sphere of power. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Argentina were invited to join BRICS this year. (00:07)

Then, Anna Maidon, the lead for the SBA STEP Grant for World Trade Center Utah, joins to help us understand more about the available $500,000 grants for small businesses. (22:39)

And Mountain Money ends the hour discussing The Bake Shop with John and Paige Courtney and Devin Logan. The Bake Shop is a new sweet spot that opened in September in Kimball Junction.(40:50)