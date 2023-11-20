Mountain Money | November 20, 2023

Author Michael MacCambridge discusses his book "The Big Time: How the 1970s Transformed Sports in America." (00:00)

Kathy Korman Frey, Director of the Center For Entrepreneurial Excellence at the George Washington University School of Business, gives us a deeper perspective on the importance of shopping at small businesses this week on Small Business Saturday. (23:15)

Mountain Money ends the hour with the women who idea launched the new “lifestyle” and local business - Charcuteski. (39:17)