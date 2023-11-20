© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | November 20, 2023

By Roger Goldman,
Doug WellsAlison Kuhlow
Published November 20, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST
Author Michael MacCambridge discusses his book "The Big Time: How the 1970s Transformed Sports in America." (00:00)

Kathy Korman Frey, Director of the Center For Entrepreneurial Excellence at the George Washington University School of Business, gives us a deeper perspective on the importance of shopping at small businesses this week on Small Business Saturday. (23:15)

Mountain Money ends the hour with the women who idea launched the new “lifestyle” and local business - Charcuteski. (39:17)

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
