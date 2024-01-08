Mountain Money | January 8, 2024
Creator of the New York Times Sketch Guy column, podcaster and Parkite Carl Richards shares why it’s important to have frank, funny, and often difficult conversations about money. (0:00)
Then, learn from innovation consultant Roger Firestien, how to “solve the real problem.” Because he says, what people often think is the issue is not the real problem. (19:48)
Mountain Money ends the hour talking with the new owners of the Viking Yurt about their interest in continuing the time-honored traditions and luxurious novelty of the Viking Yurt. (39:38)