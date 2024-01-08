© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | January 8, 2024

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger GoldmanDoug Wells
Published January 8, 2024 at 2:26 PM MST
Creator of the New York Times Sketch Guy column, podcaster and Parkite Carl Richards shares why it’s important to have frank, funny, and often difficult conversations about money. (0:00)

Then, learn from innovation consultant Roger Firestien, how to “solve the real problem.” Because he says, what people often think is the issue is not the real problem. (19:48)

Mountain Money ends the hour talking with the new owners of the Viking Yurt about their interest in continuing the time-honored traditions and luxurious novelty of the Viking Yurt. (39:38)

Mountain Money
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
