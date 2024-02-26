© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | February 26, 2024

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published February 26, 2024 at 4:28 PM MST
University of Utah Economics Professor Marshall Steinbaum delves into the proposed Kroger and Albertsons merger, currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission and state antitrust enforcers. (00:00)

Then, Richard Rushfield, Editorial Director and Chief Columnist of The Ankler, uncovers the tactics and amounts studios and producers spend along the campaign trail to capture an Academy Award. (21:21)

And Mountain Money explores the comprehensive services of High Top HR with owner Sharon Salmon. (39:04)

