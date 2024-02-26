Mountain Money | February 26, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
University of Utah Economics Professor Marshall Steinbaum delves into the proposed Kroger and Albertsons merger, currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission and state antitrust enforcers. (00:00)
Then, Richard Rushfield, Editorial Director and Chief Columnist of The Ankler, uncovers the tactics and amounts studios and producers spend along the campaign trail to capture an Academy Award. (21:21)
And Mountain Money explores the comprehensive services of High Top HR with owner Sharon Salmon. (39:04)